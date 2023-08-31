Culp (FRA:CUZ) Price Target Increased by 6.41% to 7.56

The average one-year price target for Culp (FRA:CUZ) has been revised to 7.56 / share. This is an increase of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 7.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.48 to a high of 7.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.15% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Culp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 7,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,212K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 880K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 681K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 547K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 33.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 642.29% over the last quarter.

