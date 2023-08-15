Culp (FRA:CUZ) Price Target Decreased by 7.14% to 7.10

The average one-year price target for Culp (FRA:CUZ) has been revised to 7.10 / share. This is an decrease of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.03 to a high of 7.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.01% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Culp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 58.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 8,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,212K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 880K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 681K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 518K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 49.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.