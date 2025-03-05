CULP Earnings Results: $CULP Reports Quarterly Earnings

CULP ($CULP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $52,250,000, missing estimates of $57,120,000 by $-4,870,000.

CULP Insider Trading Activity

CULP insiders have traded $CULP stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CULP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARON R. ENGLISH has made 12 purchases buying 285,001 shares for an estimated $1,696,326 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GEORGE IV CULP (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,636 shares for an estimated $138,204 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARON A DECKER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $29,950

MARY ELIZABETH HUNSBERGER (President, Upholstery Fabrics) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $27,750

JOHN ALLEN BAUGH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,750

KIMBERLY BULLOCK GATLING purchased 2,090 shares for an estimated $12,181

CULP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of CULP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

