CULP Earnings Preview: Recent $CULP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CULP ($CULP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $53,448,000 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

CULP Insider Trading Activity

CULP insiders have traded $CULP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CULP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARON R. ENGLISH has made 8 purchases buying 234,346 shares for an estimated $1,217,715 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GEORGE IV CULP (President & CEO) purchased 14,001 shares for an estimated $69,164

KIMBERLY BULLOCK GATLING purchased 2,090 shares for an estimated $12,181

JONATHAN LEE KELLY has made 3 purchases buying 950 shares for an estimated $5,114 and 0 sales.

CULP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of CULP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

