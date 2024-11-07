Cullinan Therapeutics sees cash runway into 2028

Cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments, and interest receivable were $639.0 million as of September 30, 2024. Cullinan continues to expect its cash resources to provide runway into 2028 based on its current operating plan.

