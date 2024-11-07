Cullinan Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (69c), consensus (81c)

“We are making meaningful progress in executing our strategic plans for CLN-978 in autoimmune diseases while simultaneously advancing our oncology pipeline,” said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM). “We have secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for our IND application and Human Research Ethics Committee approval in Australia to initiate our global Phase 1 study for CLN-978 in moderate to severe SLE. These important regulatory clearances position us to share initial clinical data for CLN-978 in the fourth quarter of 2025. We also continue to make significant progress in advancing our oncology portfolio, with data from two of our key programs expected in 2025. For CLN-619, we remain on track to share initial expansion data for endometrial and cervical cancers in the second quarter of 2025. We also completed enrollment of the pivotal Phase 2b study of zipalertinib ahead of schedule, and we plan to provide the results at mid-year 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CGEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.