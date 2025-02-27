Cullinan Therapeutics Reports Phase 1 Study Updates and Financial Results for Q4 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics reported Phase 1 study data timeline and financial results, highlighting progress in SLE and NSCLC treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. announced its recent and upcoming developments in the biopharmaceutical sector, highlighting the Phase 1 study of CLN-978 for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), which is set to deliver initial clinical data by Q4 2025, marking it as the first CD19 T cell engager in autoimmune disease trials in the U.S. Additionally, the pivotal Phase 2b study of zipalertinib has met its primary endpoint, with full results expected mid-year 2025 and plans for a New Drug Application submission in H2 2025. Cullinan reported a strong cash position of $606.9 million as of December 31, 2024, which is anticipated to provide financial support through 2028. The company is committed to advancing its pipeline in immunology and oncology, with multiple ongoing trials and an emphasis on impactful catalysts for 2025.

Potential Positives

CLN-978 remains the first and only development-stage CD19 T cell engager in an autoimmune disease clinical trial in the U.S., establishing a competitive advantage in the immunology space.

The pivotal Phase 2b study of zipalertinib met its primary endpoint, a significant milestone leading towards a planned NDA submission in the second half of 2025.

Cullinan has a strong cash position of $606.9 million as of December 31, 2024, providing a financial runway into 2028, supporting ongoing and future research and development efforts.

The company is on track to provide initial clinical data for CLN-978 in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in Q4 2025, indicating progress in its clinical development pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to Cullinan increased significantly to $47.6 million for Q4 2024, compared to $23.8 million for the same period in 2023, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses increased to $40.5 million for Q4 2024, raising concerns about cost management and efficiency in the company's clinical operations.

Overall net loss for the full year 2024 also grew to $167.4 million from $153.2 million in 2023, reflecting ongoing financial difficulties.

FAQ

What is CLN-978 and its significance in autoimmune diseases?

CLN-978 is the first development-stage CD19 T cell engager in an autoimmune disease clinical trial in the U.S.

When will initial clinical data for CLN-978 be available?

Initial clinical data from the global Phase 1 study of CLN-978 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What are the financial results for Cullinan Therapeutics as of December 31, 2024?

Cullinan Therapeutics reported $606.9 million in cash and investments, providing a runway into 2028.

What milestone was achieved in the zipalertinib Phase 2b study?

The pivotal Phase 2b study of zipalertinib met its primary endpoint, demonstrating overall response rate in patients with EGFR exon20 NSCLC.

What are Cullinan Therapeutics' plans for rheumatoid arthritis studies?

Cullinan plans to initiate a Phase 1 study in rheumatoid arthritis in the second quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CGEM Insider Trading Activity

$CGEM insiders have traded $CGEM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER MICHAELSON (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,182 shares for an estimated $417,109 .

. NADIM AHMED (President and CEO) sold 8,400 shares for an estimated $99,708

JEFFREY ALAN JONES (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,632 shares for an estimated $52,851

JACQUELYN L SUMER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,482 shares for an estimated $39,729

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CGEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CGEM stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Initial clinical data from global Phase 1 study of CLN-978 in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) expected in Q4 2025; CLN-978 remains the first and only development-stage CD19 T cell engager in an autoimmune disease clinical trial in the U.S.









Zipalertinib pivotal Phase 2b study met primary endpoint; full results mid-year 2025 and NDA submission planned H2 2025, pending regulatory discussions









Cash and investments of $606.9 million as of December 31, 2024, continues to provide runway into 2028







CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.





(Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today reported recent and anticipated business highlights and announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Building on our execution throughout 2024, we are positioned to again deliver meaningful catalysts in 2025, starting with key updates for CLN-978 and zipalertinib,” said Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Therapeutics. “We have established an important competitive advantage in the immunology space as CLN-978 remains the first and only development-stage CD19 T cell engager with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) IND clearance in autoimmune diseases. We are further strengthening our leadership position by rapidly expanding our site footprint and preparing to deliver initial clinical data in SLE in the fourth quarter of 2025. For zipalertinib, we recently announced that the pivotal Phase 2b portion of the REZILIENT1 study met the primary endpoint of overall response rate. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Cullinan, our partner, Taiho, and most importantly, patients with EGFR exon20 insertion mutation NSCLC who have received prior therapy. Together with Taiho, we look forward to discussing next steps with the U.S. FDA and expect to submit an NDA in the second half of 2025. We look forward to continuing to progress these programs along with the rest of our pipeline.”







Portfolio Highlights









Immunology











CLN-978 (CD19xCD3 T cell engager):



Systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis





The global Phase 1 study in moderate to severe SLE is ongoing with site expansion in the United States, Europe and Australia, and the Company plans to share initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2025.





The Company remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 study in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the second quarter of 2025. The company-sponsored trial will be designed and executed in collaboration with FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany and Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Rome in Italy.











Systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis







Oncology











CLN-619 (Anti-MICA/MICB monoclonal antibody)



: Solid tumors and hematological malignancies





The Company continues enrollment of disease-specific expansion cohorts of its Phase 1 study. Cullinan remains on track to report initial data for endometrial and cervical cancers in the second quarter of 2025.





Enrollment continues in the ongoing Phase 1 study of CLN-619 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.







: Solid tumors and hematological malignancies





Zipalertinib (EGFR ex20ins inhibitor), collaboration with Taiho Oncology:



EGFR ex20ins NSCLC





In January 2025, Cullinan announced that the pivotal Phase 2b portion of REZILIENT1 met the primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients with EGFR ex20ins NSCLC who have received prior therapy. The full results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming international medical conference and shared mid-year 2025. Pending discussions with the U.S. FDA, Taiho and Cullinan plan to submit for U.S. regulatory approval in the second half of 2025. Taiho continues enrollment of the pivotal study REZILIENT3 in 1L EGFR ex20ins NSCLC.







EGFR ex20ins NSCLC





CLN-049 (FLT3xCD3 T cell-engaging bispecific antibody):



AML and MDS





Enrollment continues in the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS, and in the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with measurable residual disease (MRD) in AML.







AML and MDS





CLN-617 (IL-2 and IL-12 cytokine fusion protein):



Solid tumors





Enrollment continues in the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors.











Solid tumors







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Cash Position:



Cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments, and interest receivable were $606.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Cullinan continues to expect its cash resources to provide runway into 2028 based on its current operating plan.



Cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments, and interest receivable were $606.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Cullinan continues to expect its cash resources to provide runway into 2028 based on its current operating plan.





R&D Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $40.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $34.8 million for the same period in 2023, and $142.9 million for the full year 2024, compared to $148.2 million for the full year 2023.



Research and development expenses were $40.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $34.8 million for the same period in 2023, and $142.9 million for the full year 2024, compared to $148.2 million for the full year 2023.





G&A Expenses:



General and administrative expenses were $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million for the same period in 2023, and $54.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to $42.5 million for the full year 2023.



General and administrative expenses were $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million for the same period in 2023, and $54.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to $42.5 million for the full year 2023.





Net Loss:



Net loss attributable to Cullinan was $47.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $23.8 million for the same period in 2023, and $167.4 million for the full year 2024, compared to $153.2 million for the full year 2023.









About Cullinan Therapeutics









Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. Cullinan has strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about Cullinan at



https://cullinantherapeutics.com/



, and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company’s beliefs and expectations regarding: our preclinical and clinical developments plans and timelines for our product candidates, the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the strategy of our product candidates, our research and development activities, our plans regarding future data presentations, our cash runway, and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; the risk that any INDs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not cleared on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.





















Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.





Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data





(unaudited)





(in thousands)





























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Cash, cash equivalents, investments, and interest receivable









$





606,917













$





468,264













Total assets









$





621,824













$





484,182













Total current liabilities









$





30,647













$





28,137













Total liabilities









$





31,496













$





30,287













Total stockholders’ equity









$





590,328













$





453,895































Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(unaudited)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Operating expenses:

























































Research and development









$





40,492













$





34,848













$





142,903













$





148,156













General and administrative













14,556

















10,637

















54,016

















42,493













Total operating expenses













55,048

















45,485

















196,919

















190,649













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















-

















(440





)









Loss from operations













(55,048





)













(45,485





)













(196,919





)













(191,089





)









Other income (expense):

























































Interest income













7,512

















5,917

















29,660

















21,627













Other income (expense), net













6

















(117





)













(199





)













239













Net loss before income taxes













(47,530





)













(39,685





)













(167,458





)













(169,223





)









Income tax expense (benefit)













117

















(14,122





)













117

















(14,122





)









Net loss













(47,647





)













(25,563





)













(167,575





)













(155,101





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













—

















(1,760





)













(192





)













(1,939





)









Net loss attributable to Cullinan









$





(47,647





)









$





(23,803





)









$





(167,383





)









$





(153,162





)

































































Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Cullinan:

























































Common stock









$





(0.73





)









$





(0.48





)









$





(2.78





)









$





(3.21





)









Preferred stock









$





(7.32





)









$





(4.83





)









$





(27.78





)









$





(32.12





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Cullinan:

























































Common stock













58,580

















42,794

















53,771

















41,550













Preferred stock













648

















648

















648

















614

























































































Contacts:









Investors







Nick Smith





+1 401.241.3516





nsmith@cullinantx.com







Media











Rose Weldon





+1 215.801.7644





rweldon@cullinantx.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.