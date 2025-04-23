Cullinan Therapeutics to Present Positive REZILIENT1 Study Results of Zipalertinib for NSCLC at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Cullinan Therapeutics will present REZILIENT1 study results on zipalertinib for NSCLC patients at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present results from the REZILIENT1 study of zipalertinib, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The study’s Phase 2b results demonstrate that zipalertinib can offer meaningful efficacy and a manageable safety profile for patients who've progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy. The presentation will take place on June 1, 2025, and will be led by Dr. Helena A. Yu from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Cullinan Therapeutics will also host an investor event that evening to discuss these findings. Zipalertinib is an orally available small molecule designed specifically to target EGFR mutations while sparing normal EGFR, and has been designated as a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA.

Potential Positives

Results from the REZILIENT1 study of zipalertinib in NSCLC patients will be presented at the prestigious 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's commitment to sharing significant research findings with the oncology community.

Zipalertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients, aiming to address a significant unmet need in treating a specific subset of NSCLC patients.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to zipalertinib, signaling its potential to significantly improve treatment options for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Potential Negatives

Despite promising results, the press release highlights that patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations continue to have limited treatment options and poor disease outcomes, indicating ongoing challenges in the market.

The forward-looking statements emphasize uncertainty regarding regulatory submissions and clinical trial success, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

The company has acknowledged risks related to its intellectual property, manufacturing, and the potential for product candidates not being successfully developed or commercialized, suggesting vulnerability in its operational strategy.

FAQ

What is the REZILIENT1 study about?

The REZILIENT1 study evaluates the efficacy of zipalertinib for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after prior therapy.

When will the results of the REZILIENT1 study be presented?

The results will be presented during the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30–June 3, 2025.

What does zipalertinib target in cancer treatment?

Zipalertinib targets activating mutations in EGFR, specifically exon 20 insertion mutations in non-small cell lung cancer.

Who will present the findings at the ASCO meeting?

Helena A. Yu, MD, from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will present the findings as part of an oral abstract session.

Is there an event for investors during the ASCO meeting?

Yes, Cullinan will host an in-person investor event on June 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM CDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CGEM Insider Trading Activity

$CGEM insiders have traded $CGEM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER MICHAELSON (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,938 shares for an estimated $304,428 .

. NADIM AHMED (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,929 shares for an estimated $206,580 .

. JEFFREY ALAN JONES (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,527 shares for an estimated $94,605 .

. JACQUELYN L SUMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,238 shares for an estimated $71,768.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CGEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CGEM stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CGEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGEM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CGEM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CGEM forecast page.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that results from the REZILIENT1 study of zipalertinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations (ex20ins) who have received prior therapy will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago from May 30–June 3, 2025. The data will include results from the Phase 2b portion of the study, which explored zipalertinib monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR ex20ins NSCLC who progressed after prior treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without amivantamab and other ex20ins-targeted therapies.





“Despite an evolving treatment landscape, patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations continue to have limited treatment options and poor disease outcomes,” said Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Therapeutics. “The results from REZILIENT1 show zipalertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy, including those who were treated with amivantamab, and zipalertinib has the potential to address significant unmet need in these patient settings. We look forward to sharing these important results with the lung cancer community through our oral presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.”







The details of the presentation include:









Presentation Title:



Efficacy of zipalertinib in NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy with or without amivantamab







Presenting Author:



Helena A. Yu, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center







Abstract Number:



8503







Session:



Oral Abstract Session



–



Lung Cancer



–



Non-Small Cell Metastatic







Presentation Date and Time:



Sunday, June 1, 2025, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT







Live and Virtual Investor Event







Cullinan will host an in-person event for analysts and institutional investors on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM CDT, during which Danny Nguyen, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor, City of Hope National Medical Center, will participate in a discussion of the zipalertinib data shared at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting with members of Cullinan management. Participants from Cullinan Therapeutics include Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer.





Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Nick Smith, Head of Investor Relations (



nsmith@cullinantx.com



). A webcast will be available via the events page of the Company’s investor relations website at



https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/



.







About Zipalertinib







Zipalertinib (CLN-081/TAS6417) is an orally available small molecule designed to target activating mutations in EGFR. The molecule was engineered to inhibit EGFR variants with exon 20 insertion mutations, while sparing wild-type EGFR. Zipalertinib is designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Zipalertinib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA.





Zipalertinib is being developed by Taiho Oncology, Inc., its parent company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.







About Cullinan Therapeutics









Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. Cullinan has strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about Cullinan at



https://cullinantherapeutics.com/



, and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company’s beliefs and expectations regarding our plans regarding future data presentations, the clinical development and regulatory filing plan and timeline of zipalertinib, the safety and efficacy profile of zipalertinib and its potential to address this unmet need, and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; the risk that any INDs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not cleared on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.







Contacts:









Investors







Nick Smith





+1 401.241.3516







nsmith@cullinantx.com









Media







Rose Weldon





+1 215.801.7644







rweldon@cullinantx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.