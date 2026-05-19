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Cullinan Therapeutics Gets FDA Orphan Drug Status For CLN-049 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

May 19, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CLN-049 for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The designation provides certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from some FDA user fees and the potential for seven years of U.S. market exclusivity following approval.

CLN-049 is a novel, investigational FLT3xCD3 T cell engager designed to target FLT3-expressing leukemia cells, offering a new immunotherapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Cullinan shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $14.87 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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