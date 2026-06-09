Cullinan Therapeutics - Expanding The Reach Of T Cell Engagers Beyond Cancer

(RTTNews) - Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. (CGEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is scheduled to host an Immunology Day tomorrow, i.e., June 10, 2026. The event will include updates on CLN-978 and Velinotamig, along with related clinical and development progress.

CLN-978 is a potent CD19xCD3 bispecific T cell engager designed to help the immune system target and kill B cells that express CD19. It works by directing T cells to recognize and destroy these cells both in lab and living systems. It is engineered to bind very strongly to CD19, allowing it to effectively target even B cells with low levels of CD19.

B cell depleting therapies targeting CD19 have shown benefit in a range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

CLN-978 is being evaluated in three global phase 1 studies - OUTRACE SLE, OUTRACE RA, and OUTRACE SjD.

CLN-978

The OUTRACE RA study is enrolling patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (DAS28-ESR greater than or equal to 3.2) who have previously received at least two targeted therapies and show evidence of B cell- driven disease. Key assessments include DAS28 scoring, synovial ultrasound, and optional synovial and lymph node biopsies.

The OUTRACE SLE study is enrolling patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus (hSLEDAI greater than or equal to 6) who have been treated with at least one biologic or immunosuppressive therapy and are seropositive. Assessments include hSLEDAI, CLASI, and physician global assessment.

The OUTRACE SjD study is enrolling patients with active, moderate to severe Sjogren's Disease in the 10-microgram dose cohort.

Sjögren's disease is a chronic autoimmune condition in which immune cells attack the salivary and tear glands. Patients often have multiple other health conditions, with an average of around five comorbidities, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Raynaud's phenomenon, neuropathy, sinusitis, hypertension, anemia, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Recent Update on the OUTRACE SLE, OUTRACE RA Trials

Initial clinical data from the phase 1 OUTRACE SLE and OUTRACE RA trials, presented at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology on June 6, 2026, showed clinical benefit in both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, including cases of remission following a single target dose of CLN-978.

Another investigational immunology program of the company is Velinotamig.

Velinotamig

Velinotamig is an investigational bispecific antibody that can simultaneously bind to BCMA and CD3, redirecting cytotoxic T cells to target BCMA-expressing cells. It has high affinity for BCMA and lower affinity for CD3, ensuring that the bispecific antibody recruits and activates T cells while minimizing non-specific T cell activation and reducing potential toxicity mediated by CD3 activation.

Cullinan licensed global rights to Velinotamig from Genrix Bio for development in autoimmune diseases in June 2025, excluding Greater China.

A phase 1 study of Velinotamig in China in patients with autoimmune diseases, starting with moderate to severe SLE and to be followed by planned expansion into other indications, initiated by Genrix Bio in December 2025, is ongoing.

The company's investigational oncology programs include CLN-049 and Zipalertinib.

CLN-049

CLN-049 is an investigational bispecific T cell engager designed to help the immune system target and kill acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. It works by binding to FLT3 on AML cells and CD3 on T cells, bringing them together so T cells can destroy the cancer cells. FLT3 is an important target in AML because it helps drive cancer cell growth and is found in more than 80% of patients.

A phase 1 study of CLN-049 in patients with relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) is underway.

Zipalertinib

Zipalertinib is an orally available next-generation investigational small molecule designed to target activating mutations in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). It is designed as a next-generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The New Drug Application for Zipalertinib in the proposed indication of relapsed EGFR ex20ins non-small cell lung cancer is under FDA review.

Zipalertinib is being developed by Taiho Oncology, Inc., its parent company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and in collaboration with Cullinan Therapeutics, in the U.S.

Taiho is conducting REZILIENT3, a pivotal phase 3 study designed to compare the efficacy and safety of Zipalertinib plus first-line standard-of-care platinum-based chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in previously untreated patients with nonsquamous NSCLC harboring EGFR ex20ins mutations.

Cullinan is eligible to receive $30 million and up to $100 million upon 2L and 1L U.S. regulatory approvals, respectively, and a 50/50 profit share in the U.S., related to Zipalertinib.

Near-term Catalysts to Watch

The company plans to share initial multi-dose regimen data, including B cell depletion in peripheral blood and tissue, as well as other biomarker data and preliminary clinical activity data, from the phase 1 OUTRACE RA trial of CLN-978 in Q3, 2026.

Initial data from Part A (single target dose escalation) of the phase 1 OUTRACE SjD trial of CLN-978, with a focus on safety and B cell depletion in peripheral blood and tissue, as well as other biomarker data and preliminary clinical activity data, is expected to be reported in Q4, 2026.

Initial multi-dose regimen data from the dose-escalation portion of the phase 1 study of Velinotamig in China in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, conducted by Genrix Bio, are anticipated in Q4 2026. Cullinan intends to use the data generated to accelerate global clinical development.

An update on the dose escalation portion of the phase 1 study of CLN-049 in patients with relapsed/refractory AML or MDS is expected in H2 2026.

The company plans to initiate a phase 1/2 combination study of CLN-049 in patients with previously untreated AML in Q4 2026.

The FDA decision on the New Drug Application for Zipalertinib for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR ex20ins NSCLC whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without J&J's Rybrevant (Amivantamab) is due on February 27, 2027.

Top-line results from the phase 3 REZILIENT3 trial of Zipalertinib, being conducted by Taiho, are expected to be available by the end of 2026.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and investments of $393 million, expected to be sufficient to fund operations through 2029.

Conclusion

T cell engagers have the potential to transform outcomes for people living with autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Most approved T cell engagers are currently limited to blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Examples include Amgen's Blincyto, which is approved for certain types of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; AbbVie's Epkinly for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Johnson & Johnson's Tecvayli for multiple myeloma; and Pfizer's Elrexfio for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Against this backdrop, Cullinan is seeking to expand the potential of T cell engagers beyond their current applications by advancing a pipeline targeting both oncology and autoimmune diseases. Moreover, with multiple upcoming catalysts and milestones to watch through 2026 and beyond, it is worth keeping an eye on Cullinan.

Formerly known as Cullinan Management Inc., the company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CGEM" on January 8, 2021, pricing its shares at $21.00 each. The company changed its name from Cullinan Management Inc. to Cullinan Oncology Inc. on February 25, 2021. To reflect its strategic expansion into autoimmune diseases, the company rebranded as Cullinan Therapeutics, retaining the ticker symbol "CGEM" on April 16, 2024.

When we alerted readers to CGEM on June 29, 2025, it was at $7.93. The stock, which touched a high of $16.74 on February 27, 2026, has given back some of its gains and currently trades around $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.