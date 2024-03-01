Cullinan Oncology Announces FDA Clearance Of IND Application For CLN-619

(RTTNews) - Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) announced the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for CLN-619 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company will commence a Phase 1 dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial of CLN-619.

Jeffrey Jones, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Oncology, said: "This Phase 1 trial will assess CLN-619 in patients with multiple myeloma, and, given the safety profile shown to date for CLN-619, we believe there is an opportunity to combine the monoclonal antibody with multiple standard therapies."

CLN-619 is a potential first-in-class humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the stress-induced ligands MICA and MICB.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.