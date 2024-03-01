News & Insights

Cullinan Oncology Announces FDA Clearance Of IND Application For CLN-619

(RTTNews) - Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) announced the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for CLN-619 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company will commence a Phase 1 dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial of CLN-619.

Jeffrey Jones, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Oncology, said: "This Phase 1 trial will assess CLN-619 in patients with multiple myeloma, and, given the safety profile shown to date for CLN-619, we believe there is an opportunity to combine the monoclonal antibody with multiple standard therapies."

CLN-619 is a potential first-in-class humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the stress-induced ligands MICA and MICB.

