CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Earnings Results: $CFR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS ($CFR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $560,420,000, beating estimates of $546,946,885 by $13,473,115.
CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Insider Trading Activity
CULLEN|FROST BANKERS insiders have traded $CFR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP D GREEN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,505 shares for an estimated $4,746,811.
- PAUL BRACHER (President of CFR) sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,603,674
- HOWARD L. KASANOFF (GEVP Chief Credit Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $553,360
- BOBBY BERMAN (GEVP Research & Strategy) sold 3,506 shares for an estimated $442,842
CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of CULLEN|FROST BANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 743,771 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,851,256
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 403,387 shares (+350.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,504,052
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 360,230 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,360,877
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 347,838 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,697,251
- STATE STREET CORP added 281,703 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,818,627
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 279,760 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,025,952
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 245,458 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,952,736
CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 04/01/2025
- Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $143.0 on 02/03/2025
