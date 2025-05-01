CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Earnings Results: $CFR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS ($CFR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $560,420,000, beating estimates of $546,946,885 by $13,473,115.

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Insider Trading Activity

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS insiders have traded $CFR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP D GREEN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,505 shares for an estimated $4,746,811 .

. PAUL BRACHER (President of CFR) sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,603,674

HOWARD L. KASANOFF (GEVP Chief Credit Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $553,360

BOBBY BERMAN (GEVP Research & Strategy) sold 3,506 shares for an estimated $442,842

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of CULLEN|FROST BANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CULLEN|FROST BANKERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $143.0 on 02/03/2025

