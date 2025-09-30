Cullen Sells 1.4 Million Dow Shares Worth $39.7 Million Amid Steep Stock Decline

Key Points Cullen Capital Management sold 1,360,725 shares of chemicals giant Dow during the second quarter, a transaction valued at an estimated $39.71 million based on average pricing in the quarter.

The transaction represented about 0.45% of the firm's reportable assets under management.

After the transaction, Cullen still holds about 3.2 million shares valued at $84.31 million as of June 30.

This reduces the DOW stake to 0.96% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Cullen Capital Management, LLC disclosed a significant sale of Dow(NYSE:DOW) on Friday, reducing its position by nearly 1.4 million shares in a transaction worth an estimated $39.71 million based on average prices for the quarter.

What happened

New York-based Cullen Capital Management, LLC disclosed in a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its position in chemicals giant Dow decreased by nearly 1.4 million shares between March 31 and June 30. The estimated trade size was valued at $39.7 million based on the average price over the quarter. The fund’s remaining stake stands at nearly 3.2 million shares, valued at $84.3 million as of June 30.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction, reducing the firm's DOW holdings to 0.96% of reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

JPM: $303.6 million (3.5% of AUM)

CSCO: $280 million (3.2% of AUM)

BAC: $260.6 million (3.0% of AUM)

NVS: $253.7 million (2.9% of AUM)

DUK: $241.9 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of Monday, Dow shares were priced at $22.89, down 58.1% over the year, and vastly underperforming the S&P 500's nearly 16% gain over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $41.82 billion Net income (TTM) ($981 million) Dividend yield 10.89% Price (as of market close September 29) $22.89

Company snapshot

Dow is a leading global materials science company with a diversified product portfolio and significant scale, amassing $41.82 billion in annual revenue for the 12 months ended June 30. The company leverages its expertise in chemistry and engineering to deliver innovative solutions for a broad range of end markets. The firm generates revenue by manufacturing and distributing specialty chemicals and materials through three main segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. It also serves a global customer base across sectors such as packaging, construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

Foolish take

Cullen’s sale comes at a tough time for Dow, which has struggled under weaker demand and pricing pressure across its chemicals and plastics businesses, which have been further exacerbated by high costs, particularly in feedstock.

The stock has shed more than half its value in just 12 months, and institutional selling underscores how cyclical and volatile this business can be. That said, Dow remains a global leader with broad reach across packaging, infrastructure, and mobility. At today’s levels, its dividend yield looks enticing, though the payout will be closely tied to future earnings strength. For investors, the decision boils down to risk tolerance: Dow could offer a rebound opportunity if the economy stabilizes, but near-term headwinds may keep the stock under pressure.

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

