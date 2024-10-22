Cullen Resources Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Sydney, where shareholders will address key issues such as the adoption of financial statements, re-election of a director, and approval of an additional 10% placement facility. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the management team and vote on important resolutions that could influence the company’s financial strategies and governance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and exercise their voting rights to shape the future direction of the company.

