Cullen Resources Plans Drilling and Eyes Revenue Opportunities

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited is gearing up for a promising phase with plans to initiate drilling at multiple prospects, aiming to uncover valuable mineral deposits including gold, copper, and lithium. The company also raised over $739,000 through a rights issue and is exploring potential revenue from iron ore royalties. Additionally, Cullen’s joint ventures in Finland and Australia continue to progress, with significant exploration activities slated for the coming months.

For further insights into AU:CUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.