Cullen Resources Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.
Cullen Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed by a poll. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of John Horsburgh as a director, and approval of an additional 10% placement facility. These results reflect strong shareholder support in the company’s strategic decisions.
