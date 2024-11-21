Cullen Resources Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed by a poll. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of John Horsburgh as a director, and approval of an additional 10% placement facility. These results reflect strong shareholder support in the company’s strategic decisions.

