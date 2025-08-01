Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Slips on Cost Concerns

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2.39, up 8.1% from the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.

Results were primarily aided by a rise in non-interest income and net interest income (NII), alongside a higher loan balance in the quarter. However, investor sentiment turned negative as elevated non-interest expenses and a higher allowance for credit losses on loans raised concerns. CFR shares fell 4.9% during yesterday’s trading session despite the earnings beat.

The company reported net income available to its common shareholders of $155.3 million, up 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

CFR’s Revenues & Expenses Increase

The company’s total revenues were $567.8 million in the second quarter, up 7.4% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

NII on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 6.9% to $450.6 million year over year. The net interest margin (NIM) expanded 13 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.67%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $431.6 million and 3.63%, respectively.

Non-interest income improved 5.5% year over year to $117.2 million. The rise was attributed to increases in all components, except for other non-interest income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $116.2 million.

Non-interest expenses of $347.1 million rose 9.5% year over year. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $341.8 million.

CFR’s Loans Rise & Deposit Balance Decline

As of June 30, 2025, total loans were $21.2 billion, up 1.7% sequentially. Total deposits amounted to $41.7 billion, which fell 1.7% from the previous quarter. Our estimates for total loans and total deposits were $20.8 billion and $39.5 billion, respectively.

Cullen/Frost’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

As of June 30, 2025, the company recorded credit loss expenses of $13.1 million compared with $15.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.31%, up 3 bps.

Net charge-offs, annualized as a percentage of average loans, increased 1 basis point year over year to 0.21%.

CFR’s Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of June 30, 2025, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.43%, up from 13.82% at the end of the year-earlier quarter.

The total risk-based capital ratio was 15.88%, up from 15.27% as of the prior-year quarter. The common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.98%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.35%.

The leverage ratio increased to 8.98% from 8.62%.

Return on average assets and return on average common equity were 1.20% and 15.59% compared with 1.14% and 16.13% in the prior-year quarter, respectively.

CFR Dividend Update

The company declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, marking an increase of 5.3% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Sept. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29.

Our Viewpoint on Cullen Frost

CFR is well-positioned for revenue growth, given the steady improvement in NII and non-interest income. A solid capital position is an added advantage. The company’s efforts to expand its presence in Texas markets look encouraging. However, high expenses may affect its financials to some extent in the near term.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Quote

Currently, CFR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. Further, the bottom line rose 4.6% from the prior year quarter.

HWC's results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and NII. Higher loans were another positive. However, higher adjusted expenses and provisions, alongside lower deposit balances, were headwinds.

Bank OZK OZK reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.58, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Moreover, the bottom line grew 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Overall, OZK’s results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, and lower provisions. Higher loans and deposit balances were other positives. However, higher non-interest expenses acted as spoilsports.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.