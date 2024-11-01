Cullen/Frost price target raised to $130 from $118 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Cullen/Frost (CFR) to $130 from $118 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s fundamental results remained positive with solid revenue trends, manageable expense growth, and stable credit, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CFR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.