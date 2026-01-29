Cullen/Frost Declares Cash Dividend Of $1.00/common Share; Approves $300 Mln Share Buyback - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, bank holding company Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) said its board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $300 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 27, 2027.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CFR is trading on the NYSE at $141.00, up $5.88 or 4.35 percent.

