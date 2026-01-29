Cullen/Frost Declares Cash Dividend Of $1.00/common Share; Approves $300 Mln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, bank holding company Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) said its board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $300 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 27, 2027.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CFR is trading on the NYSE at $141.00, up $5.88 or 4.35 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.