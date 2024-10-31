Cullen/Frost (CFR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported revenue of $538.87 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $46.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.73 billion.

: $46.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.73 billion. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Book value per common share at end of quarter : $62.41 compared to the $59.07 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $62.41 compared to the $59.07 average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 14% compared to the 15% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14% compared to the 15% average estimate based on two analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.8% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.8% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $104.88 million versus $71.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $104.88 million versus $71.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.5% compared to the 16.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15.5% compared to the 16.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $425.16 million compared to the $417.43 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $425.16 million compared to the $417.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $113.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.11 million.

: $113.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.11 million. Net Interest Income : $404.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $393.16 million.

: $404.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $393.16 million. Other charges, commissions and fees: $13.06 million versus $13.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

