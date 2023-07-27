Cullen/Frost (CFR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported revenue of $512.12 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $506.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was +2.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.45% versus 3.47% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.45% versus 3.47% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.22% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.22% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $45.93 billion versus $47.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $45.93 billion versus $47.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $67.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.69 million.

: $67.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.69 million. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.92% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.93%.

: 13.92% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.93%. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.39% compared to the 15.43% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.39% compared to the 15.43% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.11% versus 7.86% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.11% versus 7.86% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $408.59 million compared to the $411.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $408.59 million compared to the $411.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $103.53 million versus $99.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $103.53 million versus $99.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $385.27 million compared to the $383.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $385.27 million compared to the $383.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other charges, commissions and fees : $12.09 million versus $11.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $12.09 million versus $11.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust and investment management fees: $39.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.25 million.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

