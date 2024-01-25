Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported $523.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $2.18 for the same period compares to $2.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $498.09 million, representing a surprise of +5.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $45.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $45.45 billion.

: $45.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $45.45 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $60.91 million compared to the $65.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $60.91 million compared to the $65.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.7% compared to the 14.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.7% compared to the 14.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.2% compared to the 16.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.2% compared to the 16.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 8.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. Total Non-Interest Income : $113.75 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $103.56 million.

: $113.75 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $103.56 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $409.90 million versus $395.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $409.90 million versus $395.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Other charges, commissions and fees : $12.10 million compared to the $12.63 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $12.10 million compared to the $12.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. Insurance commissions and fees : $12.74 million versus $12.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $12.74 million versus $12.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust and investment management fees: $40.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.02 million.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

