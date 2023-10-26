Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported $513.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.26 million, representing a surprise of +3.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $45.37 billion compared to the $45.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $45.37 billion compared to the $45.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.2%.

: 15.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.2%. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.8% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.8% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans : $67.18 million compared to the $73.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $67.18 million compared to the $73.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. Leverage Ratio : 8.2% versus 8.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.2% versus 8.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $407.35 million compared to the $392.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $407.35 million compared to the $392.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $106 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $104.09 million.

: $106 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $104.09 million. Net Interest Income : $385.43 million compared to the $368.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $385.43 million compared to the $368.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other charges, commissions and fees : $13.13 million versus $12 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $13.13 million versus $12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust and investment management fees: $37.62 million versus $39.57 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.