Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) reported revenue of $597.11 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.65, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $591.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was +7.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net charge-offs annualized as a percentage of average loans : 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance : $48.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.15 billion.

: $48.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.15 billion. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per common share at end of quarter : $69.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.91.

: $69.83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.91. Non-accrual loans : $72.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.3 million.

: $72.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.3 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $136.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.15 million.

: $136.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.15 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $460.79 million versus $460.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $460.79 million versus $460.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust and investment management fees : $47.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.06 million.

: $47.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.06 million. Other charges, commissions and fees : $13.27 million compared to the $15.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $13.27 million compared to the $15.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $32.16 million versus $32.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $32.16 million versus $32.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Insurance commissions and fees : $22.08 million versus $17.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $22.08 million versus $17.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $438.52 million compared to the $438.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cullen/Frost here>>>

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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