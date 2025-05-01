Cullen/Frost Bankers Reports Higher Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), a US-based financial holding company and bank holding company, reported an increased profit for the first quarter of 2025.

For the three months, the company reported a net income of $149.3 million or $2.30 per share, an increase from $134 million or $20.6 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company experienced solid loan growth and seasonal normalization in deposits during the first quarter, which contributed to this growth in net income.

The company reported net interest income of $463.4 million, an increase from $411.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased to $124 million from $111.4 million during the same period last year.

CFR is currently trading at $119.51, or 2.61% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.