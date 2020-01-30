Cullen/Frost Bankers Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $1.82, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $275.0 million, up 0.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2018. Total non-interest income increased to $95.25 million from $87.12 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

