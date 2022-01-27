Markets
CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose to $99.4 million or $1.54 per share, from $88.3 million or $1.38 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $264.0 million, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.1 million, up $17.7 million, or 19.4 percent, from the $91.3 million reported a year earlier.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular