Cullen/Frost Bankers Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose to $99.4 million or $1.54 per share, from $88.3 million or $1.38 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $264.0 million, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.1 million, up $17.7 million, or 19.4 percent, from the $91.3 million reported a year earlier.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.