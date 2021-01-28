Cullen/Frost Bankers Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $88.3 million or $1.38 per share, down from $101.7 million or $1.60 per share last year.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, down 3.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.