Cullen Frost Bankers Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $164.58 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $153.18 million, or $2.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $448.70 million from $413.51 million last year.

Cullen Frost Bankers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164.58 Mln. vs. $153.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue: $448.70 Mln vs. $413.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.