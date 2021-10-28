Markets
CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported an increase in profit for the third quarter that also topped Wall Street estimates. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, compared to 0.96 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively, a year ago.

Third quarter net income per share was $1.65, compared to $1.50, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income available to common shareholders increased to $106.3 million from $95.1 million.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, up 0.9 percent, from a year ago. Non-interest income was $93.2 million, an increase of 11.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $354.09 million, for the quarter.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular