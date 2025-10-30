Cullen Frost Bankers Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $172.71 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $144.83 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $441.61 million from $404.33 million last year.

Cullen Frost Bankers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $172.71 Mln. vs. $144.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $441.61 Mln vs. $404.33 Mln last year.

