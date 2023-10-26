Cullen/Frost Bankers Q3 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported third quarter net income available to shareholders of $154.0 million compared to $168.1 million, prior year. On a per-share basis, net income was $2.38 compared to $2.59, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $407.4 million, up 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Non-interest income was $106.0 million, an increase of 6.2 percent, from the $99.8 million. Analysts on average had estimated $490.35 million in revenue.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.