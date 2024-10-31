Cullen Frost Bankers Q3 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $144.83 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $153.98 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cullen Frost Bankers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $144.83 Mln. vs. $153.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.24 vs. $2.38 last year.

