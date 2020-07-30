Markets
CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Q2 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $93.1 million or $1.47 per share, compared to $109.6 million or $1.72 per share last year.

For the second quarter, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.7 million, down 2.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Non-interest income for the second quarter was $77.6 million, a decrease of or 6.1 percent from the $82.6 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on revenues of $355.28 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular