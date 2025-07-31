Cullen Frost Bankers Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $155.33 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $143.83 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $429.60 million from $396.71 million last year.

Cullen Frost Bankers earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $155.33 Mln. vs. $143.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $429.60 Mln vs. $396.71 Mln last year.

