Cullen/Frost Bankers Q2 Net Profit Improves

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), a bank holding company, on Thursday reported a rise in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period, the company reported net income of $170.390 million, or $2.70 per share, compared with $155.334 million, or $2.39 per share in the same period last year. Total non-interest income stood at $128.281 million as against the prior year's $117.273 million. Net interest income was $447.728 million, compared with $429.604 million last year.

Average loans moved up to $22.6 billion from $21.1 billion a year ago. Average deposits also rose to $42.6 billion from $41.8 billion in the previous year.

The board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share on September 15 to the shareholders of record as of August 31.

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