Markets
CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Q2 Net Profit Improves

July 30, 2026 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), a bank holding company, on Thursday reported a rise in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period, the company reported net income of $170.390 million, or $2.70 per share, compared with $155.334 million, or $2.39 per share in the same period last year. Total non-interest income stood at $128.281 million as against the prior year's $117.273 million. Net interest income was $447.728 million, compared with $429.604 million last year.

Average loans moved up to $22.6 billion from $21.1 billion a year ago. Average deposits also rose to $42.6 billion from $41.8 billion in the previous year.

The board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share on September 15 to the shareholders of record as of August 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CFR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.