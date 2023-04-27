Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported that first quarter net income available to common shareholders surged to $175.98 million or $2.70 per share from $97.43 million or $1.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis surged 56.4 percent to $425.84 million from $272.19 million in the year-ago quarter. The company's non-interest income was up 3.9 percent to $105.3 million from $101.4 million in the prior-year period. Analysts expected revenues of $508.93 million for the quarter.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.