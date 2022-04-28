Markets
Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported a decline in first-quarter net income available to shareholders compared to the prior year.

The company's earnings for the quarter were $97.433 million compared to $113.86 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.51, compared to $1.7 in the previous year.

Net interest income for the first quarter increased 3.1 percent to $272.2 million from the prior year.

