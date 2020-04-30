Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported first quarter income per share of $0.75, compared to $1.79, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $268.5 million, down 1.0 percent from a year ago. Non-interest income was $212.9 million, an increase from $96.8 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.