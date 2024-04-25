Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) reported first quarter net income available to common shareholders of $134.0 million, compared to $175.98 million, prior year. Excluding item, net income available to common shareholders would have been approximately $140.1 million, a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders was $2.06, compared to $2.70. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC special assessment accrual in the first quarter, EPS would have been $2.15, a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $411.4 million, down 3.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Total non-interest income increased to $111.38 million from $105.27 million. Analysts on average had estimated $515.99 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.