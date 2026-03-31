Cullen/Frost Bankers' Preferred Stock Series B Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CFR.PRB shares, versus CFR:
Below is a dividend history chart for CFR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
In Tuesday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFR) are up about 1.7%.
Also see: Mergers and Acquisitions
COLE Videos
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.