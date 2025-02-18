Cullen/Frost Bankers Preferred Stock Series B Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CFR.PRB was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for CFR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B:
In Tuesday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFR) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
ETJ Dividend History
TNL Next Earnings Date
Funds Holding LGMK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.