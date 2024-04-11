Cullen/Frost Bankers' Preferred Stock Series B Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, CFR.PRB was trading at a 25.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for CFR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B:
In Thursday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFR) are down about 0.9%.
