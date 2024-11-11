Cullen/Frost Bankers' Preferred Stock Series B Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CFR.PRB was trading at a 18.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CFR.PRB shares, versus CFR:

Below is a dividend history chart for CFR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B:

In Monday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.'s 4.45% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock Series B (Symbol: CFR.PRB) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CFR) are up about 2.8%.

