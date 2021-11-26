Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.49, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFR was $136.49, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.70 and a 62.84% increase over the 52 week low of $83.82.

CFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CFR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.07%, compared to an industry average of 32.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cfr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Emles Trust Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 14.34% over the last 100 days. EWL has the highest percent weighting of CFR at 4.72%.

