Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.37, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFR was $94.37, representing a -11.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.23 and a 18.17% increase over the 52 week low of $79.86.

CFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CFR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.74%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CFR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
  • Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW)
  • iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSW with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. EWL has the highest percent weighting of CFR at 3.24%.

