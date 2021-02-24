Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFR was $106.67, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.17 and a 123.67% increase over the 52 week low of $47.69.

CFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CFR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.87%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

ProShares Trust (EUDV)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOTI)

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 86.38% over the last 100 days. EWL has the highest percent weighting of CFR at 3.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.