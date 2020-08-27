Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.07, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFR was $70.07, representing a -29.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.42 and a 46.93% increase over the 52 week low of $47.69.

CFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CFR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.85%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 43.06% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of CFR at 3.36%.

