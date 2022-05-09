Cullen/Frost Bankers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CFR

In trading on Monday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.17, changing hands as low as $127.07 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFR's low point in its 52 week range is $100.35 per share, with $147.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.64.

