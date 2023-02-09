Cullen Cuts Stake in Cullen (CFR)

Fintel reports that Cullen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.28% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $162.03. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.28% from its latest reported closing price of $132.51.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is $2,158MM, an increase of 27.46%. The projected annual EPS is $11.19, an increase of 26.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.26%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 63,283K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,146K shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,242K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 6.87% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,218K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,874K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 30.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,717K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.